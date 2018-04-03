Attorney responds to judge demand in Dakota Access lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. — An attorney with the Center for constitutional Rights says that being listed as a plaintiff in decades-old lawsuits doesn't mean Earth First can be sued for opposing the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Pamela Spees is responding to a federal judge who demanded she explain what appear to be discrepancies in the centre 's argument that Earth First is an unstructured social movement and can't be sued by Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners.

Judge Billy Roy Wilson pointed out that Earth First was a listed plaintiff in three lawsuits in the 1980s and 1990s, and said "If Earth First can sue, it seems to me that it is subject to being sued."