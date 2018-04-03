Authorities: Couple ran brothel in residence where kids live

INGRAM, Pa. — Authorities say a Pennsylvania couple ran a brothel out of a residence where three young children were living.

Ingram police say 26-year-old Brittany Patrick and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Lukas Trout, face child endangerment charges. Patrick is also charged with prostitution, while Trout also faces a conspiracy charge.

Authorities say they learned of the brothel after receiving complaints from Patrick's neighbours . Investigators soon discovered an ad Patrick had placed on an adult website .

The probe culminated Friday when an undercover officer went to Patrick's apartment and Trout allegedly welcomed him and directed him to a bedroom.