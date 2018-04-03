Egypt's election produces surprise runner-up: Invalid votes

CAIRO — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's victory in last week's election was never in doubt, but the vote produced a surprise runner-up — an unusually large number of invalid ballots.

The spoiled ballots suggest a possible protest vote against el-Sissi or the election itself.

Official figures released Monday by the election commission gave el-Sissi 97 per cent of the vote, securing him a second, four-year term in office following an election in which he ran virtually unopposed.

His sole challenger, Moussa Mustafa Moussa, a little-known politician who made no effort to challenge him, received 656,534 votes, or 2.92 per cent .