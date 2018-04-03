News / World

Egypt's election produces surprise runner-up: Invalid votes

FILE - In this March 26, 2018 file photo, ballots fill a translucent ballot box at a polling station in the village of Kerdasa, Giza, Egypt. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi‚Äôs victory in last week‚Äôs election was never in doubt, but the vote produced a surprise runner-up -- an unusually large number of invalid ballots. The spoiled ballots suggest a possible protest vote against el-Sissi or the election itself. Official figures released Monday, April 2, 2018, by the election commission gave el-Sissi more than 97 percent of the vote. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

FILE - In this March 26, 2018 file photo, ballots fill a translucent ballot box at a polling station in the village of Kerdasa, Giza, Egypt. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi‚Äôs victory in last week‚Äôs election was never in doubt, but the vote produced a surprise runner-up -- an unusually large number of invalid ballots. The spoiled ballots suggest a possible protest vote against el-Sissi or the election itself. Official figures released Monday, April 2, 2018, by the election commission gave el-Sissi more than 97 percent of the vote. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

CAIRO — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's victory in last week's election was never in doubt, but the vote produced a surprise runner-up — an unusually large number of invalid ballots.

The spoiled ballots suggest a possible protest vote against el-Sissi or the election itself.

Official figures released Monday by the election commission gave el-Sissi 97 per cent of the vote, securing him a second, four-year term in office following an election in which he ran virtually unopposed.

His sole challenger, Moussa Mustafa Moussa, a little-known politician who made no effort to challenge him, received 656,534 votes, or 2.92 per cent .

Moussa's tally was outdone by the 1.76 million invalid ballots, which would have amounted to 7.27 per cent of votes cast.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular