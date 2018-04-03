Family seeks justice for youngest bridge collapse victim

MIAMI — The parents of the youngest victim killed by a collapsed bridge in Miami say they want justice for their daughter, describing her as a selfless teenager who aspired to become a lawyer.

Orlando and Gina Duran said Tuesday there were too many mistakes and oversights in the construction of a Florida International University pedestrian bridge that toppled onto a busy highway March 15, killing their 18-year-old daughter Alexa and five others.

The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against eight companies involved in the design and building of the new bridge. Attorney Alan Goldfarb says there was "complete disregard for human safety."