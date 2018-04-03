Gang member pleads guilty to role in Boston teen's slaying

BOSTON — A member of the violent MS-13 gang has pleaded guilty to his role in the slaying of a 15-year-old Boston boy who was lured to his death by a fake Facebook page.

Authorities say the El Salvador national and other gang members engaged in a "catfishing" scheme to entice the boy to an East Boston beach in September 2015 by posing as a girl on Facebook who wanted to meet him. Melara, pretending to be the girl's friend, picked up the victim on a scooter and drove him to the beach, where several gang members stabbed him to death.