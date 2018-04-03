German prosecutors ask court to extradite ex-Catalan leader

BERLIN — German prosecutors have asked a court to permit the extradition of former Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to Spain.

Prosecutors in the northern town of Schleswig said Tuesday they have submitted a request to the regional court following "intensive examination" of the European arrest warrant issued by Spain.

Puigdemont has been detained in Germany since March 25. Spain accuses the 55-year-old of rebellion in organizing an unauthorized referendum.

The Schleswig court is likely to take several days to decide whether to extradite Puigdemont.