How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Banks, retailers, health care and energy companies climbed Tuesday as U.S. stocks regained most of what it lost in a sharp loss the day before. Big technology companies made a modest recovery as well.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index advanced 32.57 points, or 1.3 per cent , to 2,614.45.

The Dow Jones industrial surged 389.17 points, or 1.6 per cent , to 24,033.36.

The Nasdaq composite gained 71.16 points, or 1 per cent , to 6,941.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 19.62 points, or 1.3 per cent , to 1,512.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 26.42 points, or 1 per cent .

The Dow is down 69.75 points, or 0.3 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 122.16 points, or 1.7 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 17.27 points, or 1.1 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 59.16 points, or 2.2 per cent .

The Dow is down 685.86 points, or 2.8 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 37.89 points, or 0.5 per cent .