Howard University student protest enters its 5th full day

WASHINGTON — Howard University students' occupation of the administration building has entered its fifth full day.

Although some students hope the occupation might end Tuesday, Maya McCollum with HU Resist tells The Washington Post they're willing to wait.

The student group described talks with the board of trustee members in a news release and said they're prepared to continue their occupation until they are satisfied that their demands have been met.

The protesters' earlier demands included the resignation of the university's president, Wayne A.I. Frederick, transparency on university spending, improvements to university housing and facilities, and an overhaul of the school's response to sexual assault.