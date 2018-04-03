Hunger-striking Mapuche leader at death risk in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile — A Chilean doctor says that a Mapuche indigenous leader sentenced to prison for the arson murders of an elderly couple is now at risk of death due to a long hunger strike.

Celestino Cordova was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2014 for the attack that killed Werner Luchsinger and his wife Vivian MacKay a year earlier. The couple died while trying to defend their property from hooded trespassers.

The crime prompted a national debate about Chile's struggle to manage violent disputes over ancestral indigenous lands.

Cordova has been on a hunger strike for 80 days, demanding to be temporarily released from prison to carry out a religious ritual.