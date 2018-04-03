Israel defence minister vows tough response to Gaza protests
JERUSALEM — Israel's
Avigdor Lieberman spoke Tuesday near Gaza, where 18 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire Friday, the first day of what Hamas says will be six weeks of border protests.
Earlier on Tuesday, the international group Human Rights Watch accused Lieberman and other senior officials of "unlawfully" calling for the use of live fire against Palestinian protesters who posed no imminent threat to life.
Palestinian health officials say more than 750 Palestinians were wounded by army fire Friday.