Markets Right Now: Stocks move solidly higher on Wall Street
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks shook off a rocky start and are solidy higher in midday trading, led by gains in banks as interest rates move higher.
State Street rose 1.2
Ford and General Motors also climbed.
Media conglomerate Viacom sank 4
The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 130 points, or 0.5
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.78
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market claws back some of the ground it lost in a plunge the day before.
Technology stocks and retailers, which bore the brunt of the selling a day earlier, posted solid gains in early trading Tuesday.
Microsoft rose 1
Media conglomerate Viacom sank 4
The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 114 points, or 0.5
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.76