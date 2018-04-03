Markets Right Now: Stocks move solidly higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks shook off a rocky start and are solidy higher in midday trading, led by gains in banks as interest rates move higher.

State Street rose 1.2 per cent Tuesday. Consumer products makers and health care companies also rose. Coca-Cola climbed 1.8 per cent and Johnson & Johnson added 2 per cent .

Ford and General Motors also climbed.

Media conglomerate Viacom sank 4 per cent following reports that sibling company CBS wanted to buy it for below its current market value. CBS rose 2.5 per cent .

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,592.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 130 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 23,775. The Nasdaq composite increased 18 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 6,887.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.78 per cent .

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market claws back some of the ground it lost in a plunge the day before.

Technology stocks and retailers, which bore the brunt of the selling a day earlier, posted solid gains in early trading Tuesday.

Microsoft rose 1 per cent and Amazon climbed 1.3 per cent .

Media conglomerate Viacom sank 4 per cent following reports that sister company CBS wanted to buy it for below its current market value. CBS rose 1 per cent .

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,592.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 114 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 23,742. The Nasdaq composite increased 43 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 6,915.