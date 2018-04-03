Mexican police: bus from Houston crashes, 1 dead, 15 injured

MEXICO CITY — Federal police in the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo Leon say a bus that started out in Houston, Texas, has crashed on a rural highway, killing one person and injuring 15 others.

A photo of the bus posted Tuesday on the federal police Twitter account showed the vehicle laying on its side in a ditch, halfway off the road.

The bus operated by the Pegaso line was headed to the city of Monterrey when it crashed.