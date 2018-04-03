Milwaukee sex offender granted limited visits with sick son

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee judge has granted a registered sex offender limited rights to visit his severely ill 9-year-old son after Wisconsin Children's Hospital blocked the father's visits last month.

The ruling Monday from Milwaukee County Judge William Pocan restricts 49-year-old Stuart Yates' visits to two hours, three times a week. The visits will be supervised by a court-appointed guardian who will recommend what the child's best interests are in a follow-up hearing April 17.

Hospital security escorted Yates from the hospital March 6 after learning he was a registered sex offender.

The case for which Yates is required to register as a sex offender happened in 1998 and his attorneys say he's moved on and did his time.