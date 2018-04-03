Netanyahu criticized, praised for migrant deal decision

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to put on hold a deal to resettle African migrants in Western nations has drawn both criticism and praise.The deal with the United Nations would see half the 35,000 migrants in Israel relocated. Netanyahu suspended the deal late Monday just hours after announcing it.

Netanyahu is set to meet with Israeli residents of areas with large migrant populations.

Labour Party leader Avi Gabbay called the decision: "sad, troubling and even a little scary that decisions are made that way."

Gabbay criticized the sudden turnaround on Army Radio on Tuesday questioning if defence decisions are made the same way.

Naftali Bennett, leader of the nationalist Jewish Home party, welcomed the move, calling the deal "very dangerous" for Israel.