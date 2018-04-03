Newspaper: 11 dead, 6 injured in fire in southwest Iran

TEHRAN, Iran — The official IRAN daily newspaper reports that a fire in a teahouse has killed 11 people and injured six in the southwest city of Ahvaz — and authorities suspect arson.

The Tuesday report on IRAN's Telegram channel said an initial investigation showed the fire was set by a disgruntled former employee who started the blaze using gasoline.

Ahvaz Police Chief Col. Mohammad Safari said the suspect was arrested less than four hours after the incident.