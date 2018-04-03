Police: British family of 4 killed in Florida car crash

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police say a family of four visiting Florida from England was killed after a pickup truck hit their car.

In a Florida Today report , Titusville Police said 30-year-old Adam P. Stephenson was making a left turn Monday when he drove into the pickup truck's path.

Police said Stephenson died along with three passengers: 29-year-old Maryanne Stephenson, 66-year-old Brian Stephenson and 56-year-old Sheralyn T. Stephenson.

The family was visiting from Bristol, England.

Police spokeswoman Amy Matthews said the family was returning from the Kennedy Space Center to their rental home in Davenport, about 60 miles (100 kilometres ) away.

Matthews said data from the global-positioning system device in the car indicated they were following a detour around an earlier crash.

Police said the truck's driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

