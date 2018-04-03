Police respond to reports of shooting at California YouTube
SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Police in Northern California are responding to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in the city of San Bruno.
City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.
TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area. San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.
Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.