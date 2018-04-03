Portugal's growing green energy production hits milestone
LISBON, Portugal — Green energy activists in Portugal are hailing a milestone after
National energy infrastructure company REN says wet and windy weather meant energy from hydroelectric dams and wind turbines was exceptionally high.
Coal-fired power stations and imported electricity were occasionally needed to help meet peak demand. However, overall in March green energy sources produced electricity equivalent to more than 103
The Portuguese Renewable Energy Association and the ZERO environmental association said Tuesday that the milestone reflected a trend toward greater use of green energy after decades of investment.
Portugal has been a European pioneer in adopting renewables.