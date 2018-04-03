Saudi coalition says Yemeni rebels attack Red Sea oil tanker

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked on Tuesday a Saudi oil tanker in the Red sea on Tuesday, causing "minor damage" to the ship, the Saudi-led coalition battling the rebels said.

Coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said the attack occurred in international waters west of the port of Hodeida in Yemen, which is under Houthi control.

The coalition said a naval ship belonging to a member country rapidly intervened, without giving further details. The statement did not immediately provide details on the type of weapon used or the extent of the damage.

Al-Malki said a coalition naval ship accompanied the oil tanker until it completed its navigation north.

He described it as a "terrorist attack" that threatens ships entering the vital Bab al-Mandeb strait, used for oil shipments from the Gulf to Europe, as well as goods from Asia to Europe.

The attack came one day after an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition killed at least 14 people near Hodeida.

The airstrike hit a compound housing displaced people in the town of al-Hami. Deputy Health Minister Walid al-Emmad said at least eight women and five girls were among those killed.

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with the Iran-allied Houthis for more than three years, a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 Yemenis and devastated the Arab world's poorest country. Saudi-led airstrikes have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed hospitals, schools and markets.