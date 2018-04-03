Teen accused of shooting 2 students opts for trial by judge

URBANA, Ohio — A teen accused of shooting two students at an Ohio high school will be tried in front of a judge, not a jury.

The Springfield News-Sun reports 18-year-old Ely Serna recently waived his right to a jury trial.

Serna has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges, including attempted murder in the January 2017 shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School in West Liberty. West Liberty is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometres ) northwest of Columbus.

One teen survived critical injuries. Another received minor injuries.

Defence attorney Dennis Lieberman said he believes a judge would be more able to "sift through the emotion" and deal only with facts and expert opinions.

Champaign County's prosecutor didn't immediately return a call for comment Tuesday.

Serna's trial is to begin April 10.

