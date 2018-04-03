The Latest: AG offers tobacco money for Medicaid Expansion

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Latest on Maine's voter-approved Medicaid expansion (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Maine Attorney General Janet Mills is proposing using tobacco settlement funds to cover the state's share of a voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

Mills, a Democratic candidate for governor, made her proposal Tuesday on the deadline for the state to submit a routine application to ensure roughly $500 million in annual federal funding for expansion.

She wants to use an additional $35 million won from tobacco companies on top of the original 1998 multimillion-dollar settlement. She said it can be used for Medicaid expansion since the funding is supposed to be used for health care and to maximize federal matching funds.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage had no immediate comment.

The governor for months has said he won't take any steps to expand Medicaid until lawmakers provide funding without raising taxes, dipping into the rainy day fund or using budgetary gimmicks.

___

12:10 a.m.

Maine health care providers, lawmakers and advocates are planning to rally to demand that Maine take action on voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

The state faces a Tuesday deadline to submit a routine application to ensure roughly $500 million in annual federal funding for expansion.

The tens of thousands of low-income individuals who could benefit from such expansion are still waiting for Gov. Paul LePage's administration and lawmakers to take action.

The governor for months has said he won't take any steps to expand Medicaid until lawmakers provide funding without raising taxes, dipping into the rainy day fund or using budgetary gimmicks.