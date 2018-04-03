The Latest: Internet Association skeptical of new tariffs

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Trump administration's proposed 25 per cent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports to protest Beijing's alleged theft of American technology. (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

The Internet Association, which represents companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon, expressed doubts about the decision to propose the latest tariffs on China.

"There's no doubt the U.S. government can and should address China's trade practices," said Melika Carroll, the association's senior vice-president of global government affairs. "But consumers and American job creators should not be caught in the cross fire. ... These tariffs will leave our customers worse off, stifle growth and make it harder for the digital economy to succeed."

___

7:05 p.m.

The Chinese embassy in Washington says it "strongly condemns" the Trump administration's planned tariffs. In a statement, the embassy says the proposal "serves neither China's interest, not the U.S. interest, even less the interest of the global economy."

And it hinted that Beijing would retaliate with trade sanctions of its own: "As the Chinese saying goes, it is only polite to reciprocate."

The embassy said China would seek relief from the World Trade Organization and "take corresponding measures of equal scale and strength against U.S. products in accordance with Chinese law."

___

6:45 p.m.

The U.S.-China Business Council has long complained that China's policies have discriminated against U.S. technology companies. But the council argues that the latest proposed tariffs against Beijing are not the answer.

"Unilateral tariffs may do more harm than good and do little to address the problems in China (intellectual property) and tech transfer policies," said John Frisbie, president of the council.

___

5:54 p.m.

The Trump administration is recommending 25 per cent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports to protest Beijing's alleged theft of American technology.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has issued a list targeting 1,300 Chinese products, including industrial robots and telecommunications equipment. But the proposed tariffs wouldn't take effect before a public comment period ends May 11.