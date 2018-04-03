Trump talks to leaders of Qatar and Saudi Arabia about feud

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump had separate phone conversations with two leaders of nations in the Persian Gulf region, discussing the ongoing disputes between Qatar and some of its Arab neighbours .

Trump spoke Monday with King Salman of Saudi Arabia and with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar. The White House says Trump stressed the importance of resolving the Persian Gulf dispute in both calls.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have blockaded Qatar since June, accusing it of supporting terrorism.