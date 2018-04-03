UN chief leads drive for aid pledges for war-battered Yemen

GENEVA — The U.N. secretary-general is joining top officials from dozens of countries at a pledging conference for war-battered Yemen, a relatively overlooked conflict that has killed thousands and created the world's biggest humanitarian crisis.

Sweden and Switzerland joined the United Nations and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in hosting the day-long event aimed at raising awareness and mobilizing resources amid a deteriorating situation in the poor Arabian Peninsula nation.

Tuesday's gathering will drum up funds toward the U.N.'s $2.96 billion appeal to provide assistance and protection to people in Yemen.