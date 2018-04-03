Upper Midwest buffeted by heavy spring snowstorm
A
A
Share via Email
MINNEAPOLIS — A storm that's expected to dump 10 inches of snow in central Wisconsin and southern Minnesota is making April feel more like January.
Snow-covered roads slowed Tuesday morning's commute in Minnesota's Twin Cities, where more than 180 plows worked to clear the highways.
Some school school districts
The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning for a large area stretching from southwestern Minnesota east through central Wisconsin and into northeastern Michigan. Snow was expected to mix with rain late Tuesday in Chicago.