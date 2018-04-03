Zimbabwe's leader thanks China's Xi, pledges to boost ties

BEIJING — Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for Beijing's political support and pledged to strengthen ties with China on his first visit since his dramatic rise to power last year.

Mnangagwa and Xi met Tuesday afternoon at the Great Hall of the People. Xi said Mnangagwa was "an old friend of China" and thanked him for developing ties.

The trip is Mnangagwa's first since longtime leader Robert Mugabe resigned in November under pressure from the military. Mugabe's government maintained warm relations with Beijing but was accused of widespread corruption.