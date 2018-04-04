2 men jailed for killing goat at petting zoo in Germany

BERLIN — A Berlin court has convicted two Romanian men of killing a goat at a petting zoo in the German capital, following a trial in which the defendants testified that they had been hungry.

News agency dpa reported that a Berlin district court convicted the 29-year-olds Wednesday of theft and killing an animal without good reason. One of the men, who had a previous conviction for theft, was sentenced to 10 months in prison and his accomplice to nine months.