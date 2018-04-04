7 jailed in Serbia for sending fighters to Syria
BELGRADE, Serbia — A Serbian court has sentenced seven people to up to 11 years in prison on charges that they have sent fighters and money to extremist groups in Syria.
They were convicted and sentenced by the Belgrade High Court on Wednesday on accusations they have
Three of them were convicted in absentia, one of whom is believed to have been killed in the fighting in Syria.
Hundreds of Muslims from the Balkans, including Serbia, Bosnia and Kosovo, have
During the lengthy trial, the defendants, mostly from the southern Serbian region of Sandzak, denied the terrorism charges.