April the Giraffe's baby has a birthday soon
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — A giraffe whose birth became an internet sensation is turning a year old this month.
Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York is having a birthday party on April 15 for Tajiri (tah-JEER'-ee), the son of April and Oliver.
April's pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period.
Tajiri, whose name means hope in Swahili, has grown to nearly 10 feet tall (3
He'll get a special birthday cake that's healthy for giraffes.
Once again, the park near Binghamton will share the happy occasion with viewers around the world through its Giraffe Cam .