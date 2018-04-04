Austrian government seeks headscarf ban in elementary school
BERLIN — Austria's new government is seeking to ban girls in elementary schools and kindergartens from wearing headscarves, adding to existing restrictions on veils.
The Austria Press Agency reported Wednesday that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz'
It wasn't clear how many children might be affected. Education Minister Heinz Fassmann called it "a symbolic act,"
Both Kurz' conservatives and Strache's right-wing Freedom Party, his new governing partner, have talked of a need to crack down on radical Islam.
The previous government last year prohibited full-face veils in courts, schools and other "public places" and banned police officers, judges, magistrates and public prosecutors from wearing headscarves.