Candles, flowers laid at home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Members of African National congress Women's League gather outside the family home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. South Africa on Tuesday declared 10 days of national mourning for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the anti-apartheid activist and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela who died at age 81 after a long illness. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

JOHANNESBURG — Mourners have laid flowers and lit candles outside the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid activist and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela who died this week after a long illness.

Ruling party politicians and women's league members were among those paying tribute on Wednesday to Madikizela-Mandela, who died Monday at age 81.

Former president Jacob Zuma visited Madikizela-Mandela's house in the Soweto area of Johannesburg and called her death a "big loss." She had supported calls for Zuma, dogged by scandals, to step down. Zuma resigned in February and is scheduled to appear in court Friday on corruption charges.

A memorial will be held for Madikizela-Mandela at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto on April 11, and her funeral will occur at Orlando Stadium there three days later.

