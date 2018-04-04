CIA director nominee will explain role in torture program

WASHINGTON — The top U.S. intelligence official says President Donald Trump's nominee to be CIA director will fully explain her role in the harsh interrogation practices used on terror suspects after 9-11 .

Dan Coats told reporters on Wednesday that he's spent a lot of time learning about deputy CIA director Gina Haspel's actions in the so-called torture program. He says there are many mischaracterizations about her role, which included supervising a black site in Thailand.

He says the intelligence agencies want to declassify as much as possible without jeopardizing sources and methods of intelligence collection, but that every effort will be made to fully explain her activities at the time.