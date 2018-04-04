Fire in Moscow shopping mall kills 1 person, injures 6
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russian officials say a fire in a Moscow shopping
Ilya Denisov, head of the Emergency Situations Ministry's Moscow branch, said the fire Wednesday at a shopping
Authorities did not give the cause but said the fire started in a storage area on the top floor.
The fire happened just a week after a fire in a Siberian shopping mall claimed 64 lives, shocking the nation.
Authorities vowed to step up fire safety, and stores and offices across Russia began conducting fire drills and checking fire-fighting equipment.