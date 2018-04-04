Florida school shooting hero released from hospital

PARKLAND, Fla. — A student credited with saving his classmates' lives by using his body to block a door during the Florida school shooting that killed 17 has left the hospital.

Borges was shot five times during the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Among the most seriously wounded survivors, Borges was previously released from the hospital but had to return because of a possible abdominal infection and ulcer in his small intestine. He also lost part of a lung.