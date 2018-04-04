French minister punishes sex harassment at military school
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — The French
Parly said: "It's only a minority (of people), but a minority that tarnishes our institution."
France's Liberation newspaper reported last month that a group of male students made repeated sexist comments and engaged in other harassing
The academy first accepted women cadets in 1983
Originally founded by Napoleon Bonaparte, Saint-Cyr trains France's future army officers as well as foreign students, especially from the United States and the United Kingdom.