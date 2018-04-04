Greek minister says country vigilant against 'enemy' Turkey
ATHENS, Greece — Greece's
Minister Panos Kammenos said 7,000 service members from the armed forces were being moved to the islands and a border area in northeast Greece, amid a spike in tension between the two NATO allies.
Attending a reservist exercise on the eastern island of Ikaria Wednesday, Kammenos said: "If they have the guts let them dare to challenge one inch of our territory ... the Greeks, united, will crush them."