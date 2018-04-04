Hollywood's diversity push snubs actors with disabilities
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Hollywood's move toward diversity has largely ignored a big group: people with disabilities.
According to industry insiders and observers, the groundswell of change and explosion of content hasn't created significantly more work for actors with disabilities or authentic on-screen depictions.
There are some high-profile successes, among them little person Peter Dinklage of TV's "Game of Thrones."
But one study found that in 900 recent films, less than 3
Another study looked at the 10 top-rated broadcast and cable shows airing in 2016. It found a near-absence of characters with disabilities played by actors who have disabilities.