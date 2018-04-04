Houston approves new post-Harvey flood construction rule
Houston has approved a new regulation dictating how high new homes and other structures must be elevated to avoid floodwaters.
The City Council approved the rule Wednesday. It comes in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which flooded thousands of homes in the nation's fourth-largest city.
Under the rule, new structures in the 100-year and 500-year flood plains would be constructed 2 feet (0.61
The proposal was opposed by many home builders, who said the rule would drive up home prices.
The city's current rule only applies to property in the 100-year flood plain.
Harris County, where Houston is located, approved similar new rules in December.
