Israel says it thwarted Gaza militant attack on navy ship

JERUSALEM — Israel's Shin Bet security service says it has arrested 10 Palestinians suspected of planning an attack against a navy ship off the Gaza coast.

The cell's alleged leader was being indicted Wednesday. The Shin Bet says Amin Jamaa's interrogation revealed a plan to send a decoy boat that would distract the navy ship, after which a rocket would be fired at it and militants would then try to abduct wounded soldiers on board as bargaining chips for future prisoner swaps.