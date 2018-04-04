Italy opens political talks on forming new government

ROME — Italian President Sergio Mattarella is opening formal consultations to see if any party or coalition can muster support to form a government after the country's inconclusive March 4 elections.

Consultations open Wednesday with the parliament speakers followed by parties with the least political weight, continuing Thursday with those winning the most votes.

The populist 5-Star Movement was the single party with the highest number of votes, while the centre -right coalition led by the anti-migrant League would control the most parliamentary seats. Neither force can govern alone.