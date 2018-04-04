Kosovo complains to Albania over toll road tariffs
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo has formally complained to Albania over tariffs at a main road linking the two countries.
Last weekend protesters in Albania burned down toll boxes and scuffled with police to protest against high tariffs at the country's first toll road.
Infrastructure Minister Pal Lekaj on Wednesday complained to Albania's Ambassador to Pristina Qemal Minxhozi over the issue.
The tolls range from 2.5 to 22.5 euros ($3.08-27.79).
An international consortium is expected to maintain the road and collect tolls over a 30-year concession.