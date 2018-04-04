Lawyer: Guantanamo Bay detainee has right to make, show art

NEW YORK — A man accused of helping to plan the Sept. 11 attacks wants to be able to distribute art he makes in his cell at the Guantanamo Bay detention centre .

Ammar al Baluchi's attorney sent a motion to a military commission on Wednesday, saying the military violated his rights by blocking him from giving artwork to his attorneys.

The Department of Defence put new restrictions on artwork by Guantanamo Bay detainees after some of their work appeared in a New York City exhibition last year. Some relatives of Sept. 11 victims were disgusted by the idea.

Retired fire department Chief Jim Riches lost a son at the World Trade Center and says his son doesn't have a right to breathe so the detainees "shouldn't have a right to draw."