Liberal cruises in Wisconsin court race, and Dems see hope

Judge Rebecca Dallet speaks to her supporters as she's joined by her family, including daughters Rachel, left, and Ellie as they celebrate at Good City Brewing, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Milwaukee. Dallet defeated Michael Screnock on Tuesday for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, shrinking the court's conservative majority and giving Democrats a jolt of energy heading into the fall election. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

MADISON, Wis. — Democrats in Wisconsin are crowing over capturing a state Supreme Court seat — and Republican Gov. Scott Walker is warning of a possible "blue wave" in elections later this year.

Rebecca Dallet, a liberal Milwaukee judge, easily beat conservative Sauk County judge Michael Screnock on Tuesday to win the 10-year term on the court.

The race was nonpartisan in name only, with national figures such as Joe Biden and Eric Holder and groups like the National Rifle Association pouring in money and endorsements.

Wisconsin's Supreme Court races haven't always been reliable predictors of elections later in the year. But Democrats are eager to see momentum, especially after they won a special Senate election in January for a reliably conservative seat in the western part of the state.

Donald Trump carried Wisconsin by a single point in 2016.

