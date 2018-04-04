News / World

Man sued over California mansion death is found responsible

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 2, 2011 file photo Dr. Jonathan Lucas, of the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office, talks in front of a photo of Rebecca Zahau about his department's finding at a news conference in San Diego. Jurors in the wrongful-death trial decided Wednesday, April 4, 2018, that Adam Shacknai must pay Rebecca Zahau‚Äôs family $5 million for the loss of her love and companionship. Jurors haven‚Äôt yet determined whether they will order punitive damages.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy,File)

SAN DIEGO — A California civil jury has decided that a man is legally responsible for the death of his brother's girlfriend, who was found hanging at a San Diego-area mansion in 2011.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports jurors in the wrongful-death trial determined Wednesday that Adam Shacknai must pay Rebecca Zahau's family $5 million for the loss of her love and companionship.

Jurors haven't yet determined whether to order punitive damages.

Shacknai hung his head as the verdicts were read. The 54-year-old is the brother of pharmaceutical executive Jonah Shacknai, whom Zahau was dating when she died.

A coroner said the death was a suicide, and Zahau's family sued to challenge that decision.

The suit alleged Shacknai sexually assaulted Zahau and then killed her and staged the hanging.

