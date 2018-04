Medal of Honor recipient being buried at Arlington cemetery

BOSTON — A former U.S. Navy pilot from Massachusetts who received the Medal of Honor for his heroics during the Korean War is being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Navy says Capt. Thomas Hudner Jr. will be laid to rest with full military honours Wednesday during a ceremony scheduled to include a "missing man" flyover by the squadron he flew with during the war.

Hudner, a Fall River native and longtime Concord resident, died in November at age 93.