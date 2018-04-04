Media presses for more Florida school shooting video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — News organizations including The Associated Press are pressing for additional external surveillance video depicting the law enforcement response to the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

A hearing is set Wednesday before a Broward County judge on a motion filed by the media to obtain video from some cameras at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when the massacre took place Feb. 14. Some victim's families and prosecutors oppose release of the video.

Last month, the Broward Sheriff's Office released 27 minutes of video showing ex-deputy Scot Peterson's actions that day. Peterson retired after he was accused of failing to respond by remaining outside the building where the shooting took place.