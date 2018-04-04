Military jet crashes during exercises over vast Nevada range

LAS VEGAS — Officials say a military jet has crashed during exercises over a vast U.S. Air Force reserve in central Nevada.

Staff Sgt. Jason Coulliard, a Nellis Air Force Base spokesman, said the F-16 crashed Wednesday on the Nevada Test and Training Range.

Coulliard said the location and condition of the pilot or pilots were not immediately being made public.

A statement said emergency crews were at the scene and an accident investigation had begun.

The training range covers some 4,500 square miles (11,655 sq. kilometres )