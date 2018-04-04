Missouri Gov. Greitens' lawyers want House report delayed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys want state lawmakers to delay releasing the results of an investigation of the Republican governor.

In a letter to a Missouri House committee, the lawyers asked to wait until a May criminal trial against Greitens is over. One of Greitens' attorneys provided a copy of the letter to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The House investigation and trial centre on a 2015 extramarital affair Greitens has admitted to having. A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens in February on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge for allegedly taking a nonconsensual photo of the woman while she was partially nude.