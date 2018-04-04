Officials: Man had meth packaged as Mexican candy in vehicle

ROCK MOUNTAIN LAKES, Ala. — Authorities say a Tennessee man pulled over in Alabama had 82 pounds (37 kilograms) of methamphetamine packaged as Mexican candy.

AL.com reports that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that 56-year-old James Robert Fields, of Memphis, was arrested March 29.

Chief Deputy Randy Christian says Fields had given investigators permission to search his vehicle for drugs after he was pulled over for erratic driving. Investigators found a large bag of purported candy but noticed it felt granular. A closer examination revealed the packages contained meth, worth an estimated street value of $1.5 million.

Fields is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and is being held on $200,000 bond. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

___