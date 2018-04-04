Russia launches three-day Baltic manoeuvrs
MOSCOW — The Russian navy has launched drills in the Baltic Sea that have raised worries in NATO member Latvia.
Shipborne helicopters will also conduct training flights and practice searching for enemy submarines. Three corvettes and a frigate are taking part.
Relations between Russia and NATO have deteriorated in recent years over the conflict in Ukraine and other issues.